Macpherson targets more private sector investment in state property
16 July 2024 - 18:13
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has set a target of raising R10bn in direct private sector investment for the state's property portfolio over the next 10 years.
Macpherson envisions Infrastructure SA (ISA) taking the lead in fostering a favourable environment for increased private sector investments. Infrastructure SA acts as the central hub for co-ordinating the planning, management and delivery of critical public infrastructure projects...
