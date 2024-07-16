John Steenhuisen to focus on implementing livestock tracing system
He says biosecurity is a clear challenge, especially in the poultry and livestock sub-sectors
16 July 2024 - 12:39
John Steenhuisen, the new minister of agriculture and leader of the DA, will prioritise the implementation of a new track-and-trace system to monitor the movement of animals around the country.
This measure is designed to combat animal health crises that have led to substantial financial losses by farmers in recent years...
