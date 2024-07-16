Emfuleni CFO wins defamation suit after calling ANC-affiliated manager corrupt
The judge found Phillip Dyakala’s allegation that Jason Mkhwane was involved in corruption was ‘substantially true on the proven facts’
16 July 2024 - 14:17
Emfuleni Municipality’s CFO, Phillip Dyakala, has managed to fend off a defamation lawsuit by a supply manager after accusing him of having “normalised corruption”, in a WhatsApp group conversation.
Dyakala said the supply manager, Jason Mkhwane, a former regional secretary for the ANC, had tried to “bully him” into choosing service providers allegedly favoured by his party. Mkhwane filed a lawsuit against Dyakala for making defamatory statements linking him to corruption. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.