WATCH: How disgraced Tshifhiwa Matodzi funnelled VBS funds via family

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chair of VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZING
Former board chair of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, has confessed to using his family to channel funds and receive irregular benefits for self-enrichment. He filed the confession at the Pretoria high court as part of a plea deal with the prosecution that saw him receive an effective 15-year jail sentence. Sunday Times journalist Phathu Luvhengo spoke to Business Day TV about the story.
