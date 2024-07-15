National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: How disgraced Tshifhiwa Matodzi funnelled VBS funds via family

Business Day TV speaks to Sunday Times journalist Phathu Luvhengo

15 July 2024 - 19:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chair of VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZING
Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chair of VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: MDUDUZI NDZING

Former board chair of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, has confessed  to using his family to channel funds and receive irregular benefits for self-enrichment. He filed the confession at the Pretoria high court as part of a plea deal with the prosecution that saw him receive an effective 15-year jail sentence. Sunday Times journalist Phathu Luvhengo spoke to Business Day TV about the story.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Koeberg nuclear unit granted 20-year life ...
National
2.
Home affairs reduces permit application backlog ...
National
3.
SCA judgment against Christo Wiese highlights ...
National
4.
Private sector funding sought to plug water gap
National
5.
Creecy plans on more private sector involvement ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.