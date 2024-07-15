Numsa strike at Menzies Aviation could disrupt airline services

Protesters wave placards at the entrance of Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha on July 15 2024. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Major local and international airlines may face service disruptions from Monday after Numsa members embarked on a strike at five major airports to push for improved working conditions at Menzies Aviation, a global aviation logistics company.
The company operates across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. It offers executive, air cargo, fuel, and ground services to a diverse group of clients. Menzies Aviation also provides passenger checking-in services for airlines such as FlySafair, Qatar Airways, Qantas and Cathay Pacific.
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said union members were frustrated by Menzies Aviation management’s refusal to convert workers on permanent hourly pay to permanent monthly pay.
“This situation has a direct and negative impact on workers because if you are on hourly pay, it means you can never be sick. Workers are paid for the hours they work and if they are sick or on leave for any reason, they do not get paid, and this has a direct impact on their source of income,” Jim said
“There are many workers who force themselves to work, even when sick, because they do not want to end up with lower pay.”
When contacted for comment after 11am on Monday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said their members were already on the picket lines at OR Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International, Cape Town International, King Phalo (East London) Airport and Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).
“The strike started today [Monday]. The strike will affect Menzies Aviation’s clients, those are the people who will be affected. It’s not all airlines,” Hlubi-Majola said.
“This is an indefinite strike until our demands are met, but the management has asked for a meeting with the union scheduled for today [Monday].”
Airports Company SA did not immediately respond to questions sent by Business Day. Menzies Aviation could not immediately be reached for comment.
In the annual review and sustainability report 2023, group CEO Philipp Joeinig said the company had experienced significant growth.
“In 2023, we increased our footprint to 265 airports in 55-plus countries and celebrated our third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth. We saw a 10.7% year-on-year growth in revenue to $2.2bn, and ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] (post IFRS16) of $318m for the FY2023 with a 15% margin. This marks an increase from $191m in 2021 and $265m in 2022 (post IFRS16).”
IFRS 16 is a new International Financial Reporting Standard for lease accounting that came into effect on January 1 2019.
“We are proud of the impressive course of growth we have sustained, emerging stronger post-pandemic, and demonstrating our resilience, innovation and strategic focus,” Joeinig said in the report.
“Despite facing challenges and uncertainties in the business landscape, our revenue has steadily climbed, increasing from $1.9bn in 2022 to $2.2bn in 2023. Our expanding market footprint, bolstered by strategic investments and partnerships, has enabled us to reach new heights and tap into emerging opportunities.”
SA airline industry faces skills shortage, says aviation expert
Numsa to take legal action over failure to pay wages at SAA subsidiaries
SAA unions seek legal advice after court throws out urgent application
