Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture: SHELLY CHRISTIANS
The National Nuclear Regulator has approved Eskom’s request for a licence to extend the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station’s unit 1 by 20 years.
It has decided to defer its decision on unit 2 to November 2025.
The decision by the regulator means that at least one of Koeberg’s two 900MW generation units will be available to the SA power grid for 20 more years, as the country transitions away from a coal-dominated energy mix.
The operating licence for unit 1 was due to expire on July 24 and the second unit’s licence will only expire by November 2025.
This was after the regulator granted Eskom’s request to separate the operating timelines for Koeberg’s unit 1 and unit 2 earlier in 2024. Unit 2 commenced commercial operation about 15 months after unit 1 was first commissioned in July 1984, thus allowing unit 2 to run until November 2025 according to the NNR’s earlier decision.
NNR CEO Ditebogo Kgomo said the board found Eskom’s application for life extension was compliant for unit 1; however, the review of some aspects on unit 2 was still ongoing
During the most intense months of load-shedding over the last two years, SA did not receive power from both Koeberg units. In preparation for the 20-year life extension, unit 1 was out on an extended maintenance outage for most of 2023. Once it returned to service in December, unit 2 was taken offline for a similar outage and Eskom expects to return the unit to service by September.
Koeberg nuclear power plant granted 20-year life extension for one unit
The National Nuclear Regulator has decided to defer its decision on unit 2 to November 2025
