Dion George reports progress in clearing energy applications

Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/TREVOR SAMSON
The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment achieved an 80.5% performance in finalising energy generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure applications within the agreed 57-day time frame after receiving the final report, minister Dion George told MPs on Monday.
This enabled a generation potential of 51 ,358MW of energy.
Presenting his budget vote speech in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly, George also noted that his department had finalised and issued decisions on 320 environmental impact assessment applications in 2023/24. Of these, 99% were issued within the regulated time frame.
He committed his department to finalising all environmental impact assessment applications that are in its full control within the regulated time frame in the 2024/25 financial year.
George said a key focus during the year would be on the implementation of sectoral emission targets and carbon budget allocations to major companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including through the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan.
“By the end of this financial year, we should have finalised the establishment of the Climate Change Response Fund that we announced earlier this year. This will be crucial in financing adaptation and addressing loss and damage,” George said.
The fund, which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his 2024 state of the nation address, is aimed at addressing the devastating effects of climate change on the environment, infrastructure and lives. It will be used to strengthen SA’s early-warning systems for extreme weather events and to adapt infrastructure to make it more resilient.
Former minister Barbara Creecy said previously that the government would set aside some resources to capitalise the fund but would also look to crowding in finance.
“Climate change is warming Africa at approximately 1.5 times the global average rate, leading to more frequent and severe extreme weather events across the continent and in SA,” George said.
“Parliament has now adopted the Climate Change Bill. This bill provides for a detailed response to climate change, and the mitigation of greenhouse gases which cause climate change, in line with SA’s international obligations. Our focus will be on co-ordinating a response across government, and in all three spheres of government.”
George said the department was also engaged in preparing SA’s second nationally determined contribution (NDC) through technical work and then wide consultation. The NDC is a commitment made by SA under the Paris Agreement.
According to its most recent NDCs, SA has expressed the ambition of reducing emissions to a target range of 350-million tonnes to 420-million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions — a reduction of about 20%-33% from current levels.
George noted that the department’s directorate of appeals and legal review finalised 16 Eskom minimum emission standards appeal decisions that were signed off by Creecy in May. It also finalised 30 energy-related appeals in the financial year, which he said assisted in relieving the energy situation.
The department had surpassed its target for reducing hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) in 2023, achieving more than a 50% reduction. The aim is to protect the ozone layer. SA aims to phase out HCFCs ahead of the 2040 target set by the Montreal Protocol for the Protection of the Ozone Layer.
More than 80% of applications finalised in the agreed time frame, minister tells National Assembly
