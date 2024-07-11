Stats SA defends the validity of its census

Census 2022 had a 31% undercount, the biggest recorded to date by the UN Population Division. The undercount was not adequately corrected in the post-enumeration survey, said the report, compiled by leading UCT demographers Tom Moultrie and Rob Dorrington.
They said Stats SA’s 2022 population estimate of 62-million was 1-million people too high, and there were such material discrepancies at district and municipal level that the government could not rely on the data for budget allocations.
In response, Stats SA issued a statement on Thursday saying the accuracy of the numbers in Census 2022 had been validated by a review conducted by a group of local and international statistics experts, under the supervision of the Statistics Council.
“The council has assured both the minister in the presidency and the statistician-general that the Census 2022 data is indeed reliable,” it said.
Stats SA said it was dedicated to upholding standards of data accuracy, which were ensured by quality checks at every stage of the census process, from data collection to fieldwork monitoring. The post-enumeration survey helped detect and rectify any errors and ensured the reliability of the census data, it said.
A post-enumeration survey is a small-scale survey conducted after a census to identify who was and who was not counted in the census.
Moultrie and Dorrington said in their report that there were problems with the post-enumeration survey used to derive the adjustments that were made to produce the final population estimates. These include delays in running the post-enumeration survey, which should ideally be conducted within a month of the census, and running a post-enumeration survey that they said was too small to accurately adjust the enumerated population for the undercount.
Stats SA said it had provided the report’s authors with comprehensive feedback to address the concerns they flagged. “It is disconcerting that the authors published their findings without acknowledging the valuable insights and responses provided by Stats SA,” it said.
“Our methodologies adhere to standards established by the UN, which are utilised by 99 countries worldwide ... the census figures for population and housing in 2022 are based on a foundation that will withstand scrutiny over time,” it said.
Stats SA had yet to respond to Business Day’s questions at the time of publication.
Stats SA defends the validity of its census
Concerns raised by scientists over accuracy of population count ‘are unfounded’
