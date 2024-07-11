South Africans rank highly in concern over personal data
PwC survey highlights imperatives for consumer companies to narrow the consumer trust deficit
11 July 2024 - 18:44
South Africans are even more concerned about the safety of their personal data than their global counterparts as cybercrime becomes an everyday phenomenon.
The vast majority of local consumers — 92% — consider the safeguarding of their personal data to be essential for companies that aim to gain their trust, well above the global average of 83%...
