Songezo Zibi to bring fresh ideas to role of Scopa
Rise Mzansi leader elected chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts
Newly elected chairperson of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-07-10-rise-mzansis-songezo-zibi-elected-unopposed-as-scopa-chair/) plans to bring a fresh and innovative approach to the role, expanding it beyond its traditional focus on probing wasteful and irregular expenditure.
Zibi was elected to the position at a meeting of Scopa on Wednesday. The EFF’s Veronica Mente objected to his taking over the position on the grounds that Rise Mzansi is a member of the government of national unity (GNU) and therefore not qualified to take the chair. It has been a long-standing parliamentary convention that the chair of Scopa is a member of an opposition party. ..
