Samwu signs above-inflation pay deal in water sector
The deal between Samwu and SA’s water boards is effective from July 1 to June 30 2025
11 July 2024 - 11:51
The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has signed a one-year wage deal, for an increase of 7% for workers in the water sector represented in the Amanzi Bargaining Council.
The increase is above the 5.2% inflation rate recorded in April and May. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.