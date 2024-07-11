National

Patricia de Lille and Dean Macpherson to discuss R300m cybertheft

The public works and infrastructure department is investigating how R300m was stolen over the past 10 years

11 July 2024 - 10:35
by SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille will meet new public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson as the department investigates how criminals stole R300m through cyberattacks over the past 10 years, including during her four-year tenure.

Macpherson on Wednesday said four officials — three in senior management and one middle-management official — were placed on precautionary suspension and 30 laptops seized by investigators probing the cyberattacks.

De Lille, who was the head of the ministry from 2019-2023, said she had noted Macpherson’s public announcement about the period of the cyberattacks, which included her tenure, and set up a meeting for next week to discuss details of the report.

I was the minister of DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] for just under four years. There were two other ministers [Thulas Nxesi and Nathi Nhleko] during the 10-year period referred to in the new minister’s statement. I will be meeting Macpherson next week and will request a copy of the report for the period relevant to my time at [the department],” De Lille said.

She said she had acted “swiftly” when any irregularities were uncovered in the department while she was at the helm.

“During my time I was able to recover R253m related to leases where the government was overcharged. I had an agreement with the SIU [Special Investigating Unit], who seconded two SIU officials to help investigate all allegations in DPWI.

“Once I have seen the report from Minister Macpherson, relevant to my period, I will then be able to respond fully.

“During my tenure at DPWI, wherever any irregularities and alleged corruption were uncovered, I acted swiftly to report matters to the auditor-general and the SIU.”

Macpherson said he found details about the cyberattacks as he and his deputy, Sihle Zikalala, conducted assessments on the work of the department. He said the most recent cyberattack took place in May when R24m was stolen.

“We want to put a stop to this immediately because we cannot allow our department to be subjected to unchecked looting. This is money that could have been spent on our infrastructure drive to improve the lives of South Africans,” Macpherson said.

“The investigation will be expanded and deepened to find the masterminds and the beneficiaries of this grand theft, and I want to see them in prison.”

TimesLIVE

Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi elected unopposed as Scopa chair

Zibi was nominated by the ANC’s Lusizo Makhubela and seconded by the DA
National
18 hours ago

eThekwini elects Cyril Xaba as mayor after DA turnabout

The move comes after the provincial unity partner reversed a decision to field a candidate for the position
National
18 hours ago

DA secures five portfolio committee chairs

National Assembly committees elected their chairs this week
National
15 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as ...
National
2.
No more taxpayer-sponsored superfan trips, says ...
National
3.
Scientists slam Stats SA’s 2022 census as ‘work ...
National
4.
Cybercriminals fleece public works of R300m over ...
National
5.
Mkhwebane’s report on former minister’s allegedly ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.