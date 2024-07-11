Patricia de Lille and Dean Macpherson to discuss R300m cybertheft

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille will meet new public works and infrastructure ministerDean Macpherson as the department investigates how criminals stole R300m through cyberattacks over the past 10 years, including during her four-year tenure.
Macpherson on Wednesday said four officials — three in senior management and one middle-management official — were placed on precautionary suspension and 30 laptops seized by investigators probing the cyberattacks.
De Lille, who was the head of the ministry from 2019-2023, said she had noted Macpherson’s public announcement about the period of the cyberattacks, which included her tenure, and set up a meeting for next week to discuss details of the report.
“I was the minister of DPWI [department of public works and infrastructure] for just under four years. There were two other ministers [Thulas Nxesi and Nathi Nhleko] during the 10-year period referred to in the new minister’s statement. I will be meeting Macpherson next week and will request a copy of the report for the period relevant to my time at [the department],” De Lille said.
She said she had acted “swiftly” when any irregularities were uncovered in the department while she was at the helm.
“During my time I was able to recover R253m related to leases where the government was overcharged. I had an agreement with the SIU [Special Investigating Unit], who seconded two SIU officials to help investigate all allegations in DPWI.
“Once I have seen the report from Minister Macpherson, relevant to my period, I will then be able to respond fully.
“During my tenure at DPWI, wherever any irregularities and alleged corruption were uncovered, I acted swiftly to report matters to the auditor-general and the SIU.”
Macpherson said he found details about the cyberattacks as he and his deputy, Sihle Zikalala, conducted assessments on the work of the department. He said the most recent cyberattack took place in May when R24m was stolen.
“We want to put a stop to this immediately because we cannot allow our department to be subjected to unchecked looting. This is money that could have been spent on our infrastructure drive to improve the lives of South Africans,” Macpherson said.
“The investigation will be expanded and deepened to find the masterminds and the beneficiaries of this grand theft, and I want to see them in prison.”
