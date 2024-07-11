Lamola sets African focus as basis for foreign policy
New international relations minister underlines inviolable nature of nonaligned stance
11 July 2024 - 18:55
Ronald Lamola has firmly anchored aggressive economic diplomacy with African countries as the cornerstone of SA’s foreign policy even as he reasserted the sacrosanct nature of SA’s nonaligned stance in geopolitics.
In his maiden policy statement on Thursday, Lamola, who assumed the mantle of foreign policy from Naledi Pandor as the new international relations minister, said the continent held the solution to the country’s problems, ranging from an economy that is hardly growing to the world’s highest unemployment rate as well as inequality and endemic poverty...
