Cape Town rebuked for ‘capricious’ conduct in destroying shacks on unoccupied land
In 2020, Bulelani Qolani made national headlines, after he was dragged naked from his home during a ALIU raid in Khayelitsha
11 July 2024 - 15:03
A man who was dragged naked from his Khayelitsha home during the height of lockdown by the City of Cape Town’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit (ALIU) has won a major victory in his challenge against the city.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled the City’s tactic of destroying homeless people’s shacks and personal items was “capricious and arbitrary and cannot be legally countenanced”. ..
