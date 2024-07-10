Tapping SA’s potential to produce sustainable aviation fuel
To capitalise on SA’s SAF potential, Iata has urged the government to adopt a strategic plan to speed up the development of production capabilities
10 July 2024 - 13:10
SA has the potential to produce more Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) than its domestic market demands, but must act swiftly to compete with regions like Europe where ESG and environmental concerns and regulations are already a priority.
A study by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) estimates that SA has the potential to produce between 3.2-billion litres and 4.5-billion litres of SAF per year, surpassing the country’s domestic demand of 1.8-billion litres. However, the right policies were needed to fully capitalise on this opportunity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.