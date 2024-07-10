Stricken Panamanian cargo ship drifts towards Cape coast

The listing MV Ultra Galaxy as seen from the window of a nearby rescue craft on Monday. Picture: SAMSA
Maritime safety officials are in a race against time to stop a listing 124m-long cargo vessel running aground on the Cape west coast.
Salvage operations are under way to try to prevent the Panama-registered general cargo vessel MV Ultra Galaxy drifting towards shore near Brand se Baai, according to the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).
“The vessel is drifting towards shore and the situation is being closely monitored,” said Samsa.
Two tugs were deployed to try to salvage the stricken vessel.
The ship was on its way to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. There are concerns it may sink before salvors can tow it to safety. Samsa has warned of a potential pollution risk as the nature of the cargo remains unclear.
“With the crew safely rescued all efforts are fully focused on salvaging the vessel,” it said.
The 18-member crew were rescued from a life raft on Tuesday and returned to shore
The 18-member crew were rescued from a life raft on Tuesday and returned to shore, leaving the vessel unmanned in rough conditions.
