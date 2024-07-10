Legal challenge to Hlophe’s election to JSC
ANC says the rule that allowed his election needs to be changed
10 July 2024 - 07:53
The election of MK chief whip John Hlophe as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is to be legally challenged by Freedom Under Law, while the ANC has said that the parliamentary rules that allowed him to be elected need to be changed.
Hlophe, who was impeached for gross misconduct, was one of six members of the National Assembly elected to the JSC on Tuesday with the DA, FF+ and ACDP opposing. ..
