eThekwini elects Cyril Xaba as mayor after DA turnabout

eThekwini municipality mayor Cyril Xaba and deputy mayor Zandile Myeni pictured at his swearing in at the Durban International Convention Centre. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Cyril Xaba of the ANC was elected unopposed as mayor of eThekwini after the DA reversed an earlier decision to field its candidate for the position.
eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa confirmed to TimesLIVE shortly after Xaba was elected mayor on Wednesday that the decision had been reversed.
TimesLIVE understands the ANC and the DA reached a last-minute agreement in terms of which the human settlements & infrastructure portfolio was split. The IFP will chair human settlements while the DA chairs the infrastructure committee.
This came after previous commitments from the metro’s two biggest parties to work together at local government level in accordance with the government of national unity (GNU) principle.
Earlier on Wednesday it is understood that the ANC and the DA were struggling to agree on the split of mayoral committee positions in eThekwini.
DA KwaZulu-Natal chair Dean Macpherson had earlier in the day said parties failed to reach a co-governing deal because the ANC could not (at the time earlier on Wednesday) expressly commit to the DA’s three requirements for an agreement, the first being an agreed draft order, which would create a legal framework to settle a case over the water and sanitation crisis in the city.
This relates to a DA court petition to address the city’s persistent water and sewage problems — water provision challenges and sewage spills into the sea, purportedly due to ageing equipment at wastewater treatment plants, prompting the closure of beaches.
However, the two parties later agreed to vote for an ANC candidate.
TimesLIVE understands the municipal public accounts committee will be chaired by the EFF. Macpherson said the DA would not be part of a co-governing deal that includes the EFF.
“The EFF is not part of the GNU. The DA is clear we will not enter into any governance arrangement that involves the EFF. The unwillingness to remove the EFF is not something we can be a part of,” he added.
