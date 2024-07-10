In February Capt Simon Mkhulu Bobe and L-Cpl Irven Thabang Semono were killed when a mortar hit the Sake base. Sgt Mbulelo David Ngubane died in May during a battle with M23. Capt Lucky Maringa and Capt Rebaone Kgopane died two weeks ago when a mortar hit the Sake base. Another unnamed SA soldier died earlier after health issues.
The pin of an SA hand grenade was found on the scene of SA army major JC “Tolla” Pieterse’s death outside his tent near Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Maj Tolla Pieterse. Picture: SUPPLIED
Death of SA army major in DRC pushes toll to eight
JC ‘Tolla’ Pieterse dies in hand grenade explosion outside his tent near Beni on Monday
The death toll among SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to climb, with an army major becoming the latest casualty.
Maj JC “Tolla” Pieterse, 46, was killed when a hand grenade exploded outside his tent near Beni on Monday, making him the eighth SA soldier to be killed in the DRC since February.
Pieterse was deployed as part of the Monusco UN peacekeeping force in the DRC. He acted as the company commander of 14 SA Infantry Battalion from Mthatha at the time of his death.
It is understood the group of soldiers were conducting patrols as part of the stabilisation efforts in the volatile east of the country. The incident happened when they were back in their camp.
The pin of the hand grenade found on the scene indicated it was from an SA grenade.
In the past month the defence force has lost three experienced officers in the DRC after two captains from the tactical intelligence unit were killed when a mortar fired by the M23 rebels landed inside the SA camp at Sake.
Pieterse’s death comes as the defence force is still reeling on home soil after the death of four of its soldiers at Orkney in the North West who were on duty as part of Operation Vala Umgodi dealing with illegal mining activities.
The soldiers were deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft near the disused Harry Oppenheimer stadium that has been a hotspot for illegal mining, the defence force said.
The deceased soldiers were found inside a container structure, which was used as a guard house for those on 24-hour duty on the morning of July 6, when the next shift arrived.
Preliminary findings in a police inquest indicate the soldiers possibly died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a fire inside the container in freezing night-time temperatures.
