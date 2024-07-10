David Masondo set for new term as PIC chair
The PIC, with R2.6-trillion assets under management, is the largest investor on the JSE
10 July 2024 - 05:00
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chair David Masondo is set to retain his position when the current term of the board ends in October.
In the recently configurated cabinet of the government of national unity, the ANC’s Enoch Godongwana continues as the head of the National Treasury...
