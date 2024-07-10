Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: Alon Skuy
The Pretoria high court has ruled that the deaths of some of the mental health patients transferred to ill-prepared nongovernmental organisations from Life Esidimeni were a result of the negligence of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
Judge Mmonoa Teffo said in her judgment on Wednesday that Mahlangu ignored expert advice.
“Having heard all the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the conclusion that the death of the deceased where due to negligence caused by the conduct of Miss Mahlangu and [former Gauteng mental health head] Dr [Makgabo] Manamela.
"Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the department despite the warnings from experts,” she said.
Court rules Life Esidimeni deaths were due to former health MEC’s negligence
Qedani Mahlangu ‘ignored expert advice’
