Court rules Life Esidimeni deaths were due to former health MEC’s negligence

Qedani Mahlangu ‘ignored expert advice’

10 July 2024 - 15:33
by Herman Moloi
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: Alon Skuy
The Pretoria high court has ruled that the deaths of some of the mental health patients transferred to ill-prepared nongovernmental organisations from Life Esidimeni were a result of the negligence of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo said in her judgment on Wednesday that Mahlangu ignored expert advice.

“Having heard all the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the conclusion that the death of the deceased where due to negligence caused by the conduct of Miss Mahlangu and [former Gauteng mental health head] Dr [Makgabo] Manamela.

"Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the department despite the warnings from experts,” she said.

More to follow

WATCH: Court hands down judgment in Life Esidimeni inquest

The families of the patients who died after being transferred to underresourced NGOs will hear whether anyone will be held criminally liable
National
3 hours ago

Judgment in Life Esidimeni inquest expected on Wednesday

National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether to pursue criminal prosecution after the judgment
National
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Mental health patients’ lives matter

We must not let government repeat the horrors of Life Esidimeni and treat disabled people as disposable
Opinion
5 months ago
