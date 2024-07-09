National

Transnet suspends some port operations due to severe weather

The state-owned entity has already been battling to clear port backlogs caused by underinvestment in equipment and maintenance

09 July 2024 - 21:03
by NELSON BANYA
State-owned ports and freight logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country, setting back efforts to clear backlogs.

The country’s coastal regions, especially the Western Cape, have experienced disruptive rains and violent winds causing damaging waves since Sunday.

State-owned Transnet, which was already battling to clear port backlogs caused by underinvestment in equipment and maintenance, affecting trade, said operations at four of its seven ports — Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have been affected by bad weather.

“Strong winds reaching 35-50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5m have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons,” Transnet said in a statement.

No major incident had been reported by Tuesday, Transnet added.

On Tuesday, the SA Weather Service also warned of damaging waves around Durban on the east coast, where the country’s biggest port and one of the busiest in Africa, is located.

