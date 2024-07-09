Parties and civil society condemn election of John Hlophe to JSC
‘It is neither reasonable nor rational to elect Dr Hlophe as a representative of the National Assembly on the JSC,’ the DA says
09 July 2024 - 13:14
Civil society organisations have condemned the decision by the National Assembly on Tuesday to elect impeached judge John Hlophe (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-07-09-impeached-judge-john-hlophe-to-sit-on-jsc/), of the MK party, to represent the National Assembly on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin said the decision was contrary to the spirit, purport and objects of the constitution. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.