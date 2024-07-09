Maswanganyi reelected as finance committee chairperson

Parliament’s finance committee chair, Joe Maswanganyi. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
The former chairperson of parliament’s finance committee ANC MP Joseph Maswanganyi was unanimously reelected by the newly constituted committee on Tuesday.
There were no other nominations for the position.
There are 30 committees in the National Assembly and several standing committees such that on public accounts and on the auditor-general that will elect their chairpersons over the next two days.
This is before the budget vote debates in mini-plenaries that will begin on Thursday.
The parties in the government of national unity are understood to have been in last minute negotiations Tuesday morning as to how the chairs of committees should be divided.
As chairperson of the finance committee Maswanganyi has overseen public hearings on the budget and the medium-term budget policy statement and deliberations on finance-related laws such as those required for the two pot retirement system.
Maswanganyi, a former minister of transport for two years under former president Jacob Zuma, served in the Limpopo provincial legislature before he joined the National Assembly in May 2015.
He also served as chairperson of the transport committee before becoming chairperson of the finance committee after the 2019 general election.
Maswanganyi ranked 30th on the ANC’s list of candidates for the election.
