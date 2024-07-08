National

Johannesburg human settlements MMC Anthea Leitch resigns

Leitch is a deployee of the PA and joined the mayoral committee in January 2022

09 July 2024 - 08:37
by Sisanda Mbolekwa
Joburg human settlements MMC Anthea Leitch has resigned. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Joburg human settlements MMC Anthea Leitch has resigned. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for human settlements Anthea Leitch has resigned.

This was confirmed by Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's office after receiving Leitch’s resignation letter on Monday.

Leitch was a deployee of the PA and joined the mayoral committee in January 2022. She also serves as her party’s treasurer-general.

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene confirmed that Leitch would focus on party work full time.

“With the party growing, she has to occupy her role full time. With our plans, which will be unveiled soon, we felt that she needs to work for the party,” he said.

Gwamanda described Leitch as a “dependable and hardworking” member of the mayoral committee.

“She has shown great compassion and determination to address the pressing needs of housing in the city. She has been instrumental in expediting the issuing of title deeds to qualifying recipients and has been a diligent steward in overseeing the implementation of human settlements developments in and around the city,” Gwamanda said.

The resignation is effective immediately and the government of local unity coalition in Johannesburg will have to look for her replacement among their ANC/EFF/PA and minority party partners.

Gwamanda is expected to name Leitch’s successor in the coming days.

TimesLIVE

