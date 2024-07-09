National

Impeached judge John Hlophe to sit on JSC

The ANC supported the MK party’s nomination of the disgraced former judge

09 July 2024 - 11:04
MK chief whip and impeached judge John Hlophe has been elected to represent the National Assembly on the Judicial Service Commission. File photo: NELIUS RADEMAN/GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24
MK chief whip and impeached judge John Hlophe was successfully elected to represent the National Assembly on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), at a sitting of the assembly on Tuesday. 

The ANC supported the MK party’s nomination of Hlophe on the grounds that neither the rules of the National Assembly nor the constitution stipulated the qualifications required of an MP to sit on the JSC. 

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli said until the rules and constitution were changed, the established convention that political parties could nominate their own representatives to the JSC had to be respected. There could be no deviation from this convention.

The DA, FF+ and ACDP objected to Hlophe’s nomination saying it was irrational and undesirable for an impeached judge to sit on the JSC, the role of which is to appoint judges to the judiciary. 

The support of the ANC and the rejection by the DA meant that there was no united position by parties in the government of national unity (GNU) on the issue.

Civil society organisations have vehemently opposed the membership of Hlophe on the JSC.

The other members elected by the National Assembly were Molapi Lekganyane and Fasiha Hassan from the ANC, EFF leader Julius Malema, the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach and Action SA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

EXPLAINER: Hlophe and why the Judicial Service Commission is important

New parliament is due to vote on Tuesday for MPs who will be deployed to the commission
National
1 day ago

MK party withdraws electoral court challenge disputing election results

The MK Party has withdrawn its application at the electoral court to challenge the election results.
Politics
5 days ago

Civil society urges MPs to drop Hlophe nomination to JSC

MK party chief whip, who was impeached this year, is one of the controversial nominees to the body that appoints judges
National
6 days ago

MK party nominates impeached John Hlophe for JSC

The impeached judge says  he has ‘the expertise, I have been a judge in this country for 29 years so I know the system in and out’
National
1 week ago

Do MK and the EFF walk the talk?

Both parties claim to represent the Left on South Africa’s political spectrum. Do they really?
Features
5 days ago
