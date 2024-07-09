Gauteng elects chair of chairs as Ekurhuleni gets finance boss

The Gauteng legislature building in Johannesburg. Picture: Thulani Mbele
The ACDP’s Dulton Adams was elected unopposed as chair of committees in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday.
Newly elected Gauteng speaker Morakane Mosupyoe convened the first sitting of the house dedicated to the election of the chair and deputy chair of committees.
Adams said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Gauteng.
“I am honoured to serve this august house and to do everything in my power to make sure that the oversight in committees will be done without fear and favour,” he said.
“I will assist with everything that I have within the experience garnered over the five years that I have been here, but more so as an activist on the ground, to assist the speaker and deputy speaker and all committee chairs.
“We will be able to galvanise ourselves together to ensure that the centre holds in the Gauteng legislature.
“Let us do what is right for the people and make sure that in every committee the decisions that we take must be for the betterment of the people of Gauteng.
“We must be clear when it comes to dealing with oversight. Whatever our decisions and resolutions are, we must not be afraid to apply what must be applied and ensure that the executive is held accountable,” Adams said.
The ANC’s Thulani Kunene was elected unopposed as deputy. Kunene led the ANC’s Gauteng election campaign.
Meanwhile, Jongizizwe Dlabathi was sworn in as the new finance MMC in Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza’s executive. The mayor announced his appointment last week.
Dlabathi, who is also the ANC’s chief whip in council, replaces the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga, who was axed in June.
In Johannesburg, a motion for council approval of a R2.5bn loan from a French development fund with a 15-year repayment plan failed. A total of 118 councillors opposed and 111 were in favour. Three councillors abstained.
The government of provincial unity, consisting of the ANC-EFF-PA and minority parties, needed 136 votes for approval of the loan.
