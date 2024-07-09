Electricity load reduction applied but still no load-shedding

Eskom is implementing load reduction, citing increased demand for power during the cold snap and electricity theft as factors.
While load-shedding remains suspended after 103 consecutive days due tosufficient generation capacity to supply electricity to the country, the utility said network overloading hadresurfaced in winter.
It said overloading was prevalent in its supply areas in Limpopo, the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.
About 94% of overloaded transformers are in these provinces due to electricity theft and indiscriminate electricity use.
The utility said despite continued public information campaigns about the implications of electricity theft activities, Eskom had no option but to implement load reduction to protect its assets from repeated failures and explosions, which pose a risk to human lives.
“We only implement load reduction as a very last resort for the shortest periods possible after all other optionshave been exhausted,” said group executive for distribution Monde Bala.
“A transformer damaged by overloading can leave an area without power for up to six months. Protecting Eskom’s assets is in the best interest of all South Africans,” said Bala.
Electricity theft activities are wide-ranging and include illegal connections, network equipment theft,vandalism, meter bypassing and tampering, unauthorised network operations and purchasing electricityfrom illegal vendors, Eskom said.
The utility said load reduction was a long-established process it used in specific areas when there was sufficientelectricity available, but a transformer’s integrity was at risk due to overloading. Load-shedding isused when the national grid is constrained and there is insufficient capacity to meet demand.
Overloading of transformers is recorded mainly during peak hours from 5am-7am and 5pm-7pm.
“In areas where load reduction has been implemented in the past, Eskom has seen a significantreduction in equipment failure and prolonged outages.”
Eskom said it would communicate with affected customers through normal channels including SMS and customer connectnewsletters in areas where load reduction would be implemented.
