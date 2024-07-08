The department of water and sanitation has seen an uptick in the time it takes to approve water-use licence applications. This, as the department is now processing more than 70% of licence applications within 90 days, aiming to get as close to 100% as possible. Business Day highlights the importance of leadership backing the basics and firm management. The publication's editor-at-large, Hilary Joffe, spoke to Business Day TV about the story.
WATCH: Water-use licence application approvals by water department rocket
Business Day TVspeaks to editor-at-large of Business Day, Hilary Joffe
