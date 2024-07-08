Transnet man loses R57m ‘unfair’ dismissal appeal
08 July 2024 - 05:00
A Transnet corporate governance manager, regarded as a forensic “champion”, was himself fired by Transnet over fraud charges. Years later, he tried to sue the state-owned company for almost R60m.
However, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his claim, ruling he was out of time, setting precedent for when claims must be brought that apply to every court in SA. ..
