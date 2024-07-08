PSC lauds earlier payment of invoices by state departments
The late and/or nonpayment of invoices by the government (after 30 days) has been criticised as it affects the financial viability of small firms
08 July 2024 - 15:39
The number of invoices paid after 30 days by national departments was 108,917 and worth R4.6bn has improved by 2% at the end of the 2023/24 financial year, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said on Monday.
“This indicates an improvement of 2,365 or 2% when compared to invoices paid after 30 days by national departments in the 2022/23 financial year, which amounted to 111,282 invoices to the rand value of R4.1bn,” the PSC said, quoting the Treasury’s annual report on late payments of supplier invoices for 2023/24. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.