Striking Numsa memmbers at the Midrand Gautrain Depot in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Numsa strike won’t affect service, says Gautrain operator
Contingency plan implemented to keep trains running
Gautrain operator Bombela Operating Company has moved to reassure passengers train services will not be disrupted by the Numsa strike as the indefinite industrial action entered its first day on Monday.
This after members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) downed tools and embarked on strike action in support of wage increases at more than twice the inflation rate.
“There is no agreement, there is no offer [from Bombela Operating Company], so the strike continues,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.
“Gautrain has a staff complement of 300 and of that 286 are our members. We are the only union that is represented there and our members are on strike.”
In July 2023, Numsa signed a one-year wage deal for an 8% increase, which expired last month.
Numsa’s primary demands include a 13% wage increase for all employees. The inflation rate in April and May was 5.2%.
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “The company has implemented contingency plans to ensure that Gautrain customers are not adversely affected by the planned strike that commenced this [Monday] morning due to an impasse regarding wage negotiations. Gautrain train and bus services have been operating as usual since the start of operations this morning. We will keep customers updated in this regard.”
Nayager did not respond to questions about how many workers had abandoned their posts; what wage increase the company was proposing and its response to Numsa’s other demands.
The Gautrain plays a pivotal role in the economy of Gauteng, connecting SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the capital city, Tshwane, which is home to major manufacturing plants such as Ford, BMW and Nissan. It transports about 40,000 passengers a day. It also connects both cities to OR Tambo International Airport, one of Africa’s busiest and largest airport.
However, the Gautrain project, which cost more than R30bn, has been criticised by labour unions for failing to address the needs of the province’s townships.
Numsa is also demanding that Bombela cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2,000 a month.
Wage talks began on April 17 “and we have had two rounds of talks. Our last meeting was on June 11, which is when we deadlocked with the employer. We are the majority union with sole negotiating power at Gautrain”, Hlubi-Majola said.
“The bosses refuse to meet our demands and this has led to workers resorting to strike action. It is an indefinite strike until the demands are met.”
Numsa to start indefinite strike at Gautrain on Monday
Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town?
Rail infrastructure theft remains rampant, regulator's report shows
