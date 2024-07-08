No plans to disband KZN’s executive committee, says Fikile Mbalula
There is no need to disband the provincial executive committee after a dismal showing in the elections, says ANC secretary-general
08 July 2024 - 13:40
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has poured cold water on the rumoured disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee (PEC) after a dismal showing in the recent provincial elections.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said, “We don’t have to disband structures in KwaZulu-Natal because people who don’t want to be in the ANC have left. There are very few ‘sleepers’ in KwaZulu-Natal. People were destined to leave, one way or the other. [Some] left with JZ [Jacob Zuma] and others have been dismissed in terms of disciplinary action, and all of that...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.