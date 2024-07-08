National

Maersk warns of shipping delays as storm batters SA’s southern coast

Danish shipping giant’s warning highlights pressure caused by congestion and underperforming ports

08 July 2024 - 18:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: RENE VAN QEUKELBERGHE/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Picture: RENE VAN QEUKELBERGHE/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Danish shipping and logistics giant Maersk has warned that vessels will be delayed on SA’s south coast, which has been battered by inclement weather in the past few days.

The company on Monday told its clients that weather conditions on the coastline will delay the arrival of vessels, adding more woes to the congestion that has become a nearly permanent feature at the country’s ports.

“Kindly note that extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, high waves and heavy rain, are forecast along the SA coastline over the next few days, especially between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth,” the shipping major said.

“This will impact vessel movement and operations. The worst impact is expected in Port Elizabeth. Vessels are expected to seek shelter/alter their course to avoid the impacted areas. Please expect delays over the next few days.”

The SA Weather Service said it expected a mid-latitude cyclone to cause low atmospheric pressure and strong winds, which would result in large waves and a storm surge affecting the west and southeast coasts on Monday.

The expected delays on the south coast are likely to affect the broader SA economy.

The latest Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed imports are still being delayed as SA continues to battle port congestion. Due to supply and delivery issues, the index measuring supply performance barely improved in June, rising to 56.1 from May’s 55.4. Absa said port issues were likely to remain a concern in coming months.

While the overall PMI rose 1.9 points to 45.7 in June from 43.8 in May, it remained below the 50-point mark for the second month running.

The PMI report states: “Supplier deliveries are worsening, with the index increasing relative to May (this is indicative of slower delivery times). Port issues are likely to have remained an issue. For example, at the Durban Container Terminal, only seven of the 16 ship-to-shore cranes were operating, and about 55 straddle carriers were available compared with the planned 67.”

With Noxolo Majavu

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

Maersk keeps Transnet tender after MSC’s legal challenge

No misconduct in awarding the contract to upgrade Belcon facility in Cape Town, court finds
Companies
6 days ago

Port bottlenecks are still dragging the PMI down

Imports still face delays in reaching SA amid continuing battle against congestion
Economy
6 days ago

Patel gives rail network and ports a lifeline in last act as minister

To foster collaboration, the plan is to grant exemptions to agreements that are generally prohibited
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Transnet man loses R57m ‘unfair’ dismissal appeal
National
2.
Numsa to start indefinite strike at Gautrain on ...
National / Labour
3.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans ...
National
4.
Small private hospital groups get competition ...
National / Health
5.
Eskom facing annual loss of R15bn, FT reports
National

Related Articles

Maersk keeps Transnet tender after MSC’s legal challenge

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Maritime Business Chamber calls for special ministry to unlock potential

Companies / Trade & Industry

Santova looks to leverage surging freight rates

Companies / Industrials

EDITORIAL: Fix our container ports

Opinion / Editorials

Cape Town is the worst port on global list of World Bank

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.