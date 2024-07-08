EXPLAINER: Hlophe and why the Judicial Service Commission is important
New parliament is due to vote on Tuesday for MPs who will be deployed to the JSC
The newly formed SA parliament is expected to vote on MPs who will be deployed to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Tuesday after the motion was previously withdrawn last week.
The MK party caused an uproar when it nominated impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe to sit on the JSC. Six civil rights organisations — including Freedom Under Law, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and Judges Matter — wrote to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza saying it would be “irrational” for someone like Hlophe, who the JSC effectively impeached, to serve on the same body. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.