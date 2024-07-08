National

Cape Town’s disaster relief team has hands full after floods

Consistent, heavy rainfall set in during the early hours on Sunday, and is expected to continue

08 July 2024 - 08:56
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
City of Cape Town teams attended to fallen trees, road closures and flooded informal settlements at the weekend. Picture: CITY OF CAPE TOWN.
City of Cape Town teams attended to fallen trees, road closures and flooded informal settlements at the weekend. Picture: CITY OF CAPE TOWN.

Cape Town’s disaster co-ordinating team is helping ensure humanitarian relief to residents in flooded informal settlements in the Strand and Macassar areas and is attending to many road closures due to flooding.

A mudslide along an embankment on the N1 was also reported at the weekend.

Consistent and heavy rainfall set in during the early hours on Sunday, and is expected to continue in coming days.

Safety and security member of the mayoral committee JP Smith said assessments were under way in Philippi, where reports of flooding have been received, as well as in Asanda Village and Mfuleni.

“ [Regarding] Endlovini, where about 800 structures were impacted by strong wind overnight on Thursday, the city is in discussions with provincial and national government about shelter for affected people requiring assistance. Humanitarian relief efforts are ongoing in the area.”

Gift of the Givers has set up a base in Khayelitsha to distribute meals and blankets.

Smith said the roads department was conducting an inspection in Kalk Bay to check for additional effects after two mudslides there earlier in the week.

“The department is also pumping water from Highlands Estate.”

Smith advised residents to take extra care if travelling.

“While many flooded roads have been cleared, there will likely be further impacts so we remind motorists to please exercise extreme caution.”

TimesLIVE

Separation of energy and minerals portfolios welcomed

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to restructure the energy, electricity and mining portfolios has been broadly welcomed by analysts.
Business
1 day ago

Business upbeat as SA's improved energy generation shows 'good sign', enhances confidence

South Africa's vastly improved energy supply is proving a major boost for business confidence — but an energy expert believes now is the ideal time ...
Business
1 day ago

Rain warning issued for parts of Western Cape

Authorities have warned of potential electricity outages due to inclement weather
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Numsa to start indefinite strike at Gautrain on ...
National / Labour
2.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans ...
National
3.
Eskom facing annual loss of R15bn, FT reports
National
4.
Standard Bank ordered to pay former senior ...
National
5.
Small private hospital groups get competition ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.