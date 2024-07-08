Aids and TB prevention funder wins defamation case in SA courts
The SCA criticised a Pakistani health organisation for causing an ‘untenable’ situation
08 July 2024 - 13:09
After the world’s largest financier of Aids, tuberculosis and malaria prevention was sued for defamation by a Pakistani health organisation in SA courts, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has criticised the organisation for arguing its case locally.
SA-based lawyers for the Pakistani organisation, the Interactive Research & Development (IRD), claimed SA had jurisdiction. But the SCA criticised IRD for wanting to cause a situation that would be “untenable”...
