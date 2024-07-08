AfriForum weighs options after Nersa fails to comply with interdict
Regulator says leave to appeal suspends a court order to correct its tariff calculation methodology
08 July 2024 - 05:00
After obtaining an urgent interdict in June stopping the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) from considering municipal tariff applications for 2024/25 and increases without cost studies, civil rights group AfriForum demanded Nersa’s compliance by Friday. However, the energy regulator did not respond.
Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum, told Business Day on Sunday: “We have not received an undertaking. We will consult with our legal team on our way forward.”..
