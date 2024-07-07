Numsa to start indefinite strike at Gautrain on Monday

Gautrain services will be hit by disruptions starting on Monday when disgruntled members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) abandon their posts and strike to push for wage hikes twice the rate of inflation.
This comes after Numsa, the country’s largest union with more than 450,000 members, gave the management of Bombela Operating Company, which operates the Gautrain, a 48-hour strike notice.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said on Sunday the strike was scheduled to start at 6am on Monday. “We are warning commuters that the services may be interrupted as a result of the strike. We apologise for the inconvenience. However, we have been forced into taking this drastic course of action.”
Numsa’s primary demands include a 13% wage increase for all employees. The inflation rate in April and May was 5.2%.
The Gautrain plays a pivotal role in the economy of Gauteng, connecting SA’s economic and financial hub of Johannesburg to the capital city, Tshwane, which is home to major manufacturing plants such as Ford, BMW and Nissan. It transports about 40,000 passengers a day.
However, the project, which cost more than R30bn, has been criticised by labour unions for failing to address the needs of the province’s township areas.
Numsa is also demanding that Bombela cover 60% of employees’ medical aid costs and increase the housing allowance to R2,000 a month.
Hlubi-Majola said wage talks began on April 17 “and we have had two rounds of talks. Our last meeting was on June 11, which is when we deadlocked with the employer. We are the majority union with sole negotiating power at Gautrain.
“The bosses refuse to meet our demands and this has led to workers resorting to strike action. It is an indefinite strike until the demands are met.”
The union accused Bombela of treating workers unequally. “The bosses rewarded themselves and office workers with R22,000 each as a bonus, but blue-collar workers are denied a guaranteed bonus. They have an incentive bonus, which requires that the applicant must first qualify in order to be paid. This is unfair and we demand equal treatment for all workers,” said Hlubi-Majola.
The company “has become hostile to the union and this led to management unilaterally withdrawing the recognition agreement that we had with the company. We demand full-time shop stewards so that they can represent workers in disciplinary inquiries, grievances etc. The right to be represented by a trade union of one’s choice is a constitutional right and the management must stop interfering with that right.”
Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In July 2023, Numsa signed a one-year wage deal, which expired last month. That deal included the following benefits: an 8% wage increase across the board (in line with what Numsa demanded); a housing allowance increase of 10% to R1,210 (Numsa demanded R1,750); a transport allowance increase of 5%, to R105 (Numsa demanded R125 a shift, or R2,100 a month); performance bonus increases of R500, to R9,000 (Numsa demanded R15,000); night shift allowance of R35 an hour (Numsa demanded R38); the Gautrain staff card to remain in place.
