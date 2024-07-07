National

Four soldiers die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Fumes may have overwhelmed soldiers who started a fire to ward off cold during North West operation

07 July 2024 - 17:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Four soldiers who started a fire in their container to ward off the bitter cold while on the lookout for illegal miners have been found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to SA National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, the soldiers were on duty in Orkney, North West, as part of Operation Vala Umgodi aimed at combating illegal mining. The bodies had no injuries and the soldiers’ rifles and their personal items were still with them, Dlamini said.

An inquest case has been opened.

“A team from the Pretoria FSL [Forensic Science Laboratory] chemistry unit also attended the scene, and preliminary findings are that the deaths of the members could have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from a possible fire made by the members during the cold night inside the container structure,” said Dlamini.

He said the four were deployed on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, a dormant mining shaft located in a hotspot for illegal mining.

Dlamini said the soldiers were found dead on Saturday morning inside a container used as a guard house. 

“On inspection of the scene, all four had died with their rifles on them and their personal items still with them. The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Klerksdorp state mortuary for further investigation and postmortem.

“The names of the deceased will be announced once the families have been informed and all processes and formalities have been completed, followed by the announcement of the funeral arrangements,” said Dlamini.

“The minister of defence & military veterans, Angie Motshekga, together with the department, send their condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.”

SowetanLIVE

SANDF captain in DRC died waiting hours for ambulance to arrive

This is the fourth major attack in which SA soldiers were killed in confrontations with M23 since December
National
1 week ago

OBITUARY: Col Jan Breytenbach led ‘Dirty Dozen’ at the core of 1 Reconnaissance Commando

To his dying day, Breytenbach believed that if he had taken Luanda, ‘SA would have become the unassailable power in Southern Africa’
National
2 weeks ago

SANDF personnel carriers en route to national key points

This is in line with the deployment of 300 public order police to KZN on Tuesday, on top of about 700 deployed to KZN and the Eastern Cape before the ...
National
1 month ago

Ramaphosa deploys soldiers to maintain order during elections

The SANDF members will work with police to prevent and combat crime
National
1 month ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says SANDF will continue to protect Eskom

President extends deployment of troops at Eskom and  to help police
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans ...
National
2.
Standard Bank ordered to pay former senior ...
National
3.
Eskom facing annual loss of R15bn, FT reports
National
4.
Former Tongaat CFO denies responsibility for ...
National
5.
Numsa strike at Ford SA to continue
National

Related Articles

SANDF captain in DRC died waiting hours for ambulance to arrive

National

OBITUARY: Col Jan Breytenbach led ‘Dirty Dozen’ at the core of 1 Reconnaissance ...

National

SANDF personnel carriers en route to national key points

National

Ramaphosa deploys soldiers to maintain order during elections

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.