National

Working unity cabinet makes Ramaphosa ‘a very happy man’

President describes the GNU journey as long, difficult and complicated, but satisfying

05 July 2024 - 09:31
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is a “happy man” after the newly formed government of national unity (GNU) cabinet members started work after they were sworn in on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The cabinet members pledged to be faithful to the republic and uphold the constitution, while outlining priorities in their respective portfolios in a ceremony presided over by chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“It’s been a very, very long, difficult, and complicated — but I think a satisfying — journey. Not only for us but for the people of SA. This is a truly historic moment where we brought together people who were opposing each other during the elections; we have now sworn to work together.

“As the president and the leader of the executive, I’m a very happy man today that we have merged all this brainpower to work for the people of SA,” Ramaphosa said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday. The executive is made up of the various political parties in the GNU, including the ANC, DA, IFP, Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, PAC, Freedom Front Plus, UDM and Al Jama-ah.

Under the power-sharing government, 20 ministerial positions were filled by the ANC, six by the DA, and the remaining six were shared among smaller parties of the GNU. Deputy minister positions were also divided among GNU parties, with the ANC taking up most of the portfolios.

Ramaphosa said the government would set out its programme soon.

“The policy positions are very clear as set out in the various manifestos. As we said in the statement of intent to put key priorities of what the South Africans expect. So, all that is going to be synchronised, properly set out, and when we open parliament, we will be setting out the real programme of this government of national unity.”

TimesLIVE

New public works minister aims to keeps tight hold on purse strings

Dean Macpherson says no new spending on cabinet and MP accommodation will be authorised
National
7 hours ago

Lesufi’s cabinet the death knell for service delivery, critics say

Gauteng residents should not expect any real change after the premier ‘recycled failed leaders’
Politics
23 hours ago

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

New finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk led negotiations with the IMF
World
1 day ago

Voters are to blame for huge expense of cabinet, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says

R183m alone has been allocated to salaries for ministers and deputy ministers
National
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Voters are to blame for huge expense of cabinet, ...
National
2.
Standard Bank ordered to pay former senior ...
National
3.
Former Tongaat CFO denies responsibility for ...
National
4.
Numsa strike at Ford SA to continue
National
5.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans ...
National

Related Articles

First lekgotla of new cabinet will chart way for GNU

National

WATCH: Swearing in of cabinet of seventh democratic administration

National

New public works minister aims to keeps tight hold on purse strings

National

Lesufi’s cabinet the death knell for service delivery, critics say

Politics

Egypt’s president appoints new finance minister in cabinet shake-up

World / Africa

Voters are to blame for huge expense of cabinet, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.