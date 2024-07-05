National

PODCAST | Green shoots for SA’s junior miners

Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth talks to Mihlali Sitefane

05 July 2024 - 12:03
by Evan Pickworth
Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR
Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR

In this edition of Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Mihlali Sitefane, founder of Sitef & Co. They discuss the future of junior mining against the backdrop of weak economic growth and regulatory complexity.

Sitefane explains that while junior miners in SA face challenges such as navigating complex regulatory frameworks, securing investment and meeting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements, there are also significant opportunities, particularly with the increasing demand for critical metals and efforts to create a more conducive environment for exploration.

The 2024 Junior Mining Indaba covered topics such as driving exploration in SA, changes to the Sa cadastral system, challenges and opportunities for junior miners in Africa, ESG requirements, and investors’ perspectives. These discussions remain crucial for addressing the current climate and future outlook of the sector.

ESG considerations will be vital for ensuring sustainable mining practices. Junior miners must navigate environmental regulations, engage with communities, and address climate change concerns. By integrating ESG principles, however, they can attract investment and ensure long-term success.

Junior miners are also key to meeting the global demand for critical metals, as they are often at the forefront of exploration and development. Their agility and innovative approaches allow them to discover and develop new resources, contributing significantly to the supply chain for critical minerals.

