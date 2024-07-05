New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans curriculum review
Gwarube to set up a consultative forum that includes trade unions and governing bodies
05 July 2024 - 05:00
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans to establish a consultative forum consisting of education sector representatives, trade unions, school governing bodies and others to undertake a fundamental review of the school curriculum.
Gwarube said in an interview with Business Day on Thursday that establishing such a consultative body was provided for in legislation and was something she wanted to initiate quite soon. It would look at the education system, have terms of reference and time frames, and produce a report with recommendations...
