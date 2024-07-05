National

Eskom celebrates 100 days without load-shedding and smaller diesel bill

CEO Dan Marokane says if the utility can remain on its trajectory of reduced diesel spend, it will be ‘a strong driver in a possible return to profit’

05 July 2024 - 09:17
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom on Friday celebrated reaching 100 consecutive days without load-shedding, saying this signals a marked improvement in its generation and financial performance.

The last time the country enjoyed a prolonged period without load-shedding was from September 8 to December 11 2020.

This comes with a decrease in the use of open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) to supplement generation capacity. OCGTs are used to help meet high electricity demand during peak times.

“The 100 days milestone includes around a R6.2bn reduction in OCGT diesel expenditure from April 1 to June 30 2024, compared to the same period last year. If we maintain our trajectory on reduced diesel spend, it will be a strong driver in a possible return to profit in [the 2025 financial year],” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane.

“Considering the intensity and levels of load-shedding in 2023, the ability to get to 100 days without load-shedding is significant, while acknowledging the risk of load-shedding continues to exist.”

Bheki Nxumalo, group executive for generation, said: “The achievement of 100 continuous days without load-shedding is the outcome of diligent execution of recovery plans and the tireless efforts of our 40,000 dedicated and skilled Eskom employees.

“If we maintain a 70% energy availability factor (EAF) and add significant capacity within the country, we can ensure adequate available capacity to meet demand without a significant risk of load-shedding.”

The EAF has increased from 54.56% at the end of the 2023/24 financial year to a year-to-date achievement of 61.50%, an increase of 6.94% over the past three months.

Eskom said the reprieve was due to its generation operational recovery plan, initiated in March 2023, and aggressive planned maintenance, both made possible by financial support from the National Treasury debt relief scheme.

“Our immediate focus remains on implementing the generation operational recovery plan, aiming to recover about 1,600MW from the generation coal fleet after the successful commercial operation of Kusile unit 5 and 930MW from Koeberg unit 2 before the end of the calendar year. This will significantly improve the EAF by the end of March 2025.”

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: New Eskom boss’s first big challenge

Bringing an end to load-shedding is at the very top of his list
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Eskom needs to reinvent itself, says CEO Dan Marokane

CEO says the state-owned power utility needs to embrace the transition to clean energy
National
2 weeks ago

Eskom cuts R6bn off its diesel bill

But CEO Dan Marokane says notwithstanding the recent improvement in power station performance, load-shedding remains a risk
National
2 weeks ago

Delaying coal plant shutdown will cost R90bn, says Eskom CEO

Dan Marokane says delaying the shutdown of the power stations is necessary to ensure adequate electricity supply
National
4 weeks ago

Eskom wants Nersa to revise utility’s tariffs in run-up to new electricity market

CFO Calib Cassim said the current cycle for tariff applications will end in March 2025, and Eskom hopes to get a decision from Nersa by the end of ...
Business
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Voters are to blame for huge expense of cabinet, ...
National
2.
Standard Bank ordered to pay former senior ...
National
3.
Former Tongaat CFO denies responsibility for ...
National
4.
Numsa strike at Ford SA to continue
National
5.
New education minister Siviwe Gwarube plans ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom fires up Kusile unit for commercial operation

National

EDITORIAL: New Eskom boss’s first big challenge

Opinion / Editorials

Eskom needs to reinvent itself, says CEO Dan Marokane

National

Eskom cuts R6bn off its diesel bill

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.