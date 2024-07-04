Business Day TV speaks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
Work needs to be done to clean up governance in the province
Labour court reserves judgment on an application by the carmaker to interdict the industrial action
Residents should not expect any real change in Gauteng after the premier ‘recycled failed leaders’ in his provincial cabinet
Oando and Project Odinmim to acquire assets of global oil companies
Conditions worsened in tandem with the quickest fall in output in three months
Security is the new luxury, with police reporting more than 15,000 kidnappings in a year
Runaways detained after stealing goods from shops
Incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, who ended his spell at FAR Rabat of Morocco, is expected to team up with Amakhosi in Turkey
The exhibition, which is at the Kim Sacks Gallery, provides new perspectives on what you can do with wood
An electricity tariff war has erupted between AfriForum and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). To discuss the details, Business Day TV caught up with Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Electricity tariff wars
Business Day TV speaks to AfriForum manager of local government affairs Morné Mostert
An electricity tariff war has erupted between AfriForum and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). To discuss the details, Business Day TV caught up with Morné Mostert, manager of local government affairs at AfriForum.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.