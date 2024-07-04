Inside the tunnels beneath the M1 bridge where a fire ravaged electricity infrastructure in May. Picture: SUPPLIED
The City of Johannesburg is working to restore power in areas affected by an outage at the Braamfontein substation.
A fire led to the feeder board from the Braamfontein substation tripping, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas.
Firefighters responded at about 5pm on Wednesday and the fire was extinguished.
The power supply to the Parktown West area has since been restored.
City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the cause of the fire was unknown, but work being done by a service provider beneath the M1 bridge after the fire in May was suspected to have led to the disruption.
“The Johannesburg Roads Agency project team are on site conducting investigations that will assist in formulating an incident report that will define the cause of the fire,” said Modingoane.
The area has been declared safe and City Power, the roads agency and service provider teams are on site assessing the extent of the damage.
Another M1 bridge fire results in power outages
The Braamfontein substation tripped, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas
The City of Johannesburg is working to restore power in areas affected by an outage at the Braamfontein substation.
A fire led to the feeder board from the Braamfontein substation tripping, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas.
Firefighters responded at about 5pm on Wednesday and the fire was extinguished.
The power supply to the Parktown West area has since been restored.
City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the cause of the fire was unknown, but work being done by a service provider beneath the M1 bridge after the fire in May was suspected to have led to the disruption.
“The Johannesburg Roads Agency project team are on site conducting investigations that will assist in formulating an incident report that will define the cause of the fire,” said Modingoane.
The area has been declared safe and City Power, the roads agency and service provider teams are on site assessing the extent of the damage.
TimesLIVE
City Power works on connecting remaining six joints on M1 bridge
No power yet for parts of Joburg after underground cable fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.