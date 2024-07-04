National

Another M1 bridge fire results in power outages

The Braamfontein substation tripped, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas

04 July 2024 - 10:07
by Phathu Luvhengo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Inside the tunnels beneath the M1 bridge where a fire ravaged electricity infrastructure in May. Picture: SUPPLIED
Inside the tunnels beneath the M1 bridge where a fire ravaged electricity infrastructure in May. Picture: SUPPLIED

The City of Johannesburg is working to restore power in areas affected by an outage at the Braamfontein substation.

A fire led to the feeder board from the Braamfontein substation tripping, causing a loss of power for Parktown West, Braamfontein and surrounding areas. 

Firefighters responded at about 5pm on Wednesday and the fire was extinguished.  

The power supply to the Parktown West area has since been restored.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the cause of the fire was unknown, but work being done by a service provider beneath the M1 bridge after the fire in May was suspected to have led to the disruption. 

“The Johannesburg Roads Agency project team are on site conducting investigations that will assist in formulating an incident report that will define the cause of the fire,” said Modingoane.  

The area has been declared safe and City Power, the roads agency and service provider teams are on site assessing the extent of the damage. 

TimesLIVE 

City Power works on connecting remaining six joints on M1 bridge

The destruction of the network that runs through tunnels follows a fire that resulted from vandalism last week
National
1 month ago

No power yet for parts of Joburg after underground cable fire

Technicians begin repair process after lengthy assessment of fire damage under section of M1 highway
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Presidency takes charge in crucial SOEs overhaul
National
2.
Former Prasa CEO wants R15m back pay and return ...
National
3.
Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning a huge ...
National
4.
Treasury report highlights government’s worst ...
National
5.
Petrol price to drop by more than R1 a litre for ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.