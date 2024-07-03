Election-related news is swaying markets worldwide this week, with US treasury yields rising and putting pressure on stocks
Wednesday, July 3 2024
The SCA has allowed recent renewal applications of exploration rights to remain in place, which will go to Gwede Mantashe for adjudication
SA stock market has rallied 2% since May’s polls, which produced a market friendly outcome
The group, worth just under R100bn on the JSE, will identify a buyer for its banking asset before the end of 2024
Conditions worsened in tandem with the quickest fall in output in three months
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Clinton Macdonald from KGA Life
Activists say the violence is the work of ‘goons’ hired to discredit legitimate demonstrators
Coach praises depth and experience of the squad to meet Ireland in second Test on July 13
It is the most extreme and most powerful Defender yet, with 467kW
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will swear in all ministers and deputy ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
Ramaphosa announced the new national executive on Sunday after weeks of tense talks with parties of the government of national unity (GNU).
Watch here
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Swearing in of cabinet of seventh democratic administration
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the swearing in of the deputy president, ministers and deputies at a ceremony in Cape Town
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will swear in all ministers and deputy ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
Ramaphosa announced the new national executive on Sunday after weeks of tense talks with parties of the government of national unity (GNU).
Watch here
WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet
JUSTICE MALALA: A cabinet of cats
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions
WATCH: Unpacking the 7th administration cabinet announcement
GNU cabinet receives mixed reaction from opposition and labour
EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new supersized cabinet
EDITORIAL: Now to tighten the cabinet’s nuts and bolts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new supersized cabinet
WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet
JUSTICE MALALA: A cabinet of cats
Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions
WATCH: Unpacking the 7th administration cabinet announcement
Hit the ground running, cabinet urged
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.