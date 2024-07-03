National

WATCH LIVE: Swearing in of cabinet of seventh democratic administration

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the swearing in of the deputy president, ministers and deputies at a ceremony in Cape Town

03 July 2024 - 11:14
by Staff Writer
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will swear in all ministers and deputy ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Ramaphosa announced the new national executive on Sunday after weeks of tense talks with parties of the government of national unity (GNU).

Watch here

WATCH: Markets welcome GNU cabinet

Business Day TV speaks to Adam Furlan, portfolio manager for emerging markets and fixed income at Ninety One
Markets
16 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: A cabinet of cats

Ramaphosa has dithered again but he’ll need to herd this lot quickly
Opinion
6 hours ago

Gauteng cabinet announcement postponed as DA, ANC bicker over positions

This is the second time the announcement has had to be postponed
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH: Unpacking the 7th administration cabinet announcement

Business Day TV talks to Dirk Kotze of Unisa’s department of political sciences
Politics
1 day ago

GNU cabinet receives mixed reaction from opposition and labour

Cosatu says it expects the GNU to hit the ground running and get on with the business of unlocking the economy
Politics
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new supersized cabinet

The largest cabinet to date shows that the ANC hasn’t yet conceded it is a minority government
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Now to tighten the cabinet’s nuts and bolts

It’s time to put the country ahead of narrow party political interests and point-scoring
Opinion
6 hours ago
