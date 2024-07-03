President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9 2023. File picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/EVAN VUCCI
.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to SA.
During a phone call on Tuesday evening, Biden congratulated Ramaphosa on his recent re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity (GNU).
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Biden pledged the US would work closely with the seventh administration in SA on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change, as well as SA’s presidency of the G20 in 2025.
Magwenya said: “President Biden confirmed he will visit SA and participate in the G20 meetings.
“President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to SA. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.”
US leader Joe Biden could undertake state visit to SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson says Biden has pledged the US will work closely with the seventh administration in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to SA.
During a phone call on Tuesday evening, Biden congratulated Ramaphosa on his recent re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity (GNU).
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Biden pledged the US would work closely with the seventh administration in SA on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change, as well as SA’s presidency of the G20 in 2025.
Magwenya said: “President Biden confirmed he will visit SA and participate in the G20 meetings.
“President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to SA. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.”
TimesLIVE
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Seeing ourselves between authoritarianism and democracy
JORICH LOUBSER: SA foreign policy more than a simple rejection of the West
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.