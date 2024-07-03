National

US leader Joe Biden could undertake state visit to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson says Biden has pledged the US will work closely with the seventh administration in SA

03 July 2024 - 09:13
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9 2023. File picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/EVAN VUCCI .
President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with US President Joe Biden as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, on September 9 2023. File picture: POOL VIA REUTERS/EVAN VUCCI .

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have discussed the possibility of a visit to SA.

During a phone call on Tuesday evening, Biden congratulated Ramaphosa on his recent re-election and the successful formation of the government of national unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said Biden pledged the US would work closely with the seventh administration in SA on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change, as well as SA’s presidency of the G20 in 2025.

Magwenya said: “President Biden confirmed he will visit SA and participate in the G20 meetings.

“President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to SA. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.”

TimesLIVE

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Seeing ourselves between authoritarianism and democracy

The US continues to fall behind globally while resorting to illiberal practices domestically
Opinion
1 month ago

JORICH LOUBSER: SA foreign policy more than a simple rejection of the West

With the rise of a multipolar world, SA needs to make new allies, but bow to none
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Civil society urges MPs to drop Hlophe nomination ...
National
2.
Petrol price to drop by more than R1 a litre for ...
National
3.
Sars loses appeal bid over judgment on R142m ...
National
4.
Former Prasa CEO wants R15m back pay and return ...
National
5.
DA won’t be taken hostage in talks on Gauteng ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.