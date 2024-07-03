Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former DA MP Douglas Gibson believes the party’s demand for more positions was fair after Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi postponed the announcement of the provincial executive on Monday due to the dispute over MEC positions.
“Lesufi has forgotten he’s only the premier because the DA voted for him. He’s in the first stage of grief, which is denial that voters rejected him and his party because they were unsatisfactory as rulers of Gauteng over the past few years. He mustn’t be greedy and try to grab more than he’s entitled to,” Gibson said in a Newzroom Afrika interview.
Gibson said President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to intervene if the parties failed to reach agreement.
“The national government has set the tone and an example. I’m sure if Lesufi is unreasonable, the DA won’t agree with him and President Ramaphosa will have to take out the whip,” he said.
The disagreements have also sparked arguments on social media.
DA MP Dean Macpherson suggested Lesufi was the problem.
“Strange how we got it right nationally and in KwaZulu-Natal but not Gauteng. Maybe it’s Lesufi who is the problem?” he posted on X.
Ramaphosa must intervene to resolve Gauteng MEC impasse, says Douglas Gibson
Former DA MP says Panyaza Lesufi 'has forgotten he's only the premier because the DA voted for him'
